Burger King first brought out a plant-based menu item in 2020 named the 'Rebel Whopper' but it was later revealed that the burger was unsuitable for vegans as it was cooked in the same grill as meat.

The fast-food giant made a comeback with their ‘Vegan Royale’ burger which was prepared separately from their animal products and they have now pledged to be 50 per cent meat-free by 2030.

The new vegan nuggets are now available at Burger King.

This aim will help the chain reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41 per cent.

The vegan nuggets which are made from soy and plant proteins and accompanied with a vegan sweet chili dip, are certified by The Vegan Society.

Burger King has stated that the meat-free product will taste the same as the original chicken nuggets.

UK chief executive of Burger King, Alasdair Murdoch, said: ‘We're pleased to announce the launch of BKUK's new vegan nuggets across our menus nationwide - a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 50 per cent meat-free menu by 2030.’

Burger King will be the first fast-food chain in the UK to sell vegan nuggets and the new menu item has been developed by The Vegetarian Butcher, who also developed Starbucks' vegan Tu'nah Sandwich and Pizza Hut's new vegan Peppero'nay Pizza.

Burger King's rivals McDonalds have recently launched their vegan McPlant burger in the UK alongside their 'accidentally vegan' Veggie Dippers, while Greggs continues to offer their own vegan options with their meat-free sausage roll and vegan steak bake which are a hit with those who follow a plant-based diet.

Burger King's new meat-free nuggets are available now nationwide in restaurants or via food delivery services, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat.

