The Dish Detective visited Wimpy in Southsea and didn't have a great time. And sadly, most readers agreed...

They reported that the burger was ‘underwhelming, limp and flat and served in a cardboard box, not the Wimpy of the golden age where it came on a plate with a knife and fork’ and that the kids’ burger was worse than those on sale from vans at car boot sales.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t a one-off it seems – here’s what our Facebook readers had to say.

The food at Wimpy at Clarence Pier in Southsea

Kerry Lewis wrote: ‘We went once about four years ago and it was horrible!! But to be fair I’ve never heard anything good about Wimpy.’

Penny Hobbs said: ‘Went there a couple of years ago, it was absolutely vile, dingy dark surroundings, awful food and the play bit connected to it looked disgusting too, I will never go in there again.’

Diane Hutchings-hart yearned for the glory days of Wimpy, saying: ‘Omg I loved Wimpy! The best ever burgers, mixed grill ( burger with a hot dog sausage cut round ) coke float, and a brown derby( doughnut with ice cream). I took my granddaughter there last year and it was absolutely PANTS!’

And Colleen Byrne had a more recent visit and said: ‘This sounds like our visit at the beginning of the holidays, never again!’, a thought echoed by Sarah-Jayne Cooper who wrote: ‘Wouldn't eat in there even if someone paid me to! Vile.’

The Dish Detective was disappointed to pay almost £20 for one adult’s and one child’s meal, something that rang a bell with Samantha Singers who commented: ‘This is where we paid £20 for two burgers,’

Perhaps Chris Pratt had the right idea, writing: ‘We paid 10 quid for two cheese burgers and chips to the left of Wimpy and [it] was banging. We walked out of Wimpy as the prices were ridiculous.’

Andy Rowe also made a U-turn saying: ‘Last time went there I walked back out – over-priced food for what it is.’

And Becca Jackson agreed, saying: ‘Food rubbish and well overpriced!’

Kim My had an even more extreme reaction, saying: ‘I still feel unwell from even stepping foot in this place.’

But there were a few supports.

Tommy Thein posted: ‘I have been there many times. Prices are reasonable.’