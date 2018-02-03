Wine bar to reopen as pub

A ONCE popular wine bar is set to reopen as a pub after a refurbishment.

Husband and wife team, Frank and Patricia Dixie have joined Dizzy Bruce, who manages The Barleycorn Inn at Bishop’s Waltham, to relaunch the Grade II listed building as The Square Cow, next Tuesday at 12pm in Wickham Square.

Frank said: ‘We live on the Square and we have always thought there needed to be a pub for locals and when this place came up we thought why not.’

The remodel has taken two months and the team ensured it reflects the history of the building.

Frank said: ‘I am absolutely in love with my pub and I can’t wait to welcome customers.’

The Square Cow will begin serving home-made pies, roast dinners and classic pub food such as liver, and fish and chips on February 11.