For sale: £2.75m Tudor house comes with historic ruins and was visited by Henry VIII

A historic Tudor house which is home to the ruins of a 12th Century palace has gone on the market.

The eight-bed Grade II listed Palace House in Bishop’s Waltham is currently listed at £2.75million.

Bishop's Waltham Palace ruins

The property houses the remains of the Bishop’s Palace which was one of the finest residences for the Bishops of Winchester, who were among the richest churchmen of Europe, in its grounds.

The palace was severly damaged and much of the interior was demolished during the Civil War and the ruins are now a Grade I listed scheduled ancient monument.

Prior to its destruction the Bishop’s Palace was visited by multiple royal dignitries, including Henry V who stayed before the Battle of Agincourt and Henry VIII who signed the Treaty of Waltham at the palace.

Palace House owns the freehold to the historic ruins although its maintenance is the sole responsibility of English Heritage — the site is open to the public between April and September.

As well as the ruins of the Bishop’s Palace, the property comes with a gymnasium and studio in the former coach house as well as tennis courts and swimming pool.

Palace House dates back to the Tudor times, orginally being built in 1690 and was further developed in the 19th Century, and is Grade II listed.

The property covers 5,436 sqft and comes with five bathrooms, it also currently has planning permission to extend the master bathroom and add a shower room.

Downstairs has a large south-facing family kitchen with original beams that opens onto a suntrap terrace and the gardens beyond. Leading from the kitchen is a sitting room, wine cellar and further cloakroom.

The first floor has four large bedrooms above the formal rooms below and include a master suite, family bathroom and cloakroom. The property currently has planning permission to extend the master bathroom and add a shower room.

An attached annexe, ideal for a nanny, gardener or relative consists of a sitting room, bedroom, bath room, kitchen and has its own entrance.

George Nares, property agent with Savills, said: ‘This is a truly charming house, I love how it is privately set within its attractive wall and only a short walk from the centre of the small market town.’