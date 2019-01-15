Fratton, Havant and Portsmouth’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

The Royal Marines School of Music will be at St Mary's Church, Fratton, on Thursday.
Here are our top picks. 

CONCERT: The Royal Marines School of Music will be performing the first of its 2019 spring season of concerts, playing a variety of classic and new pieces. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society presents a pantomime where chaos unravels, magic spells go wrong and porridge is tampered with. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

FILM: In an attempt to win back his wife, a middle-aged man joins an all-male synchronised swimming team and finds an unlikely brotherhood. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm/7.30pm. 

BOOKS: Are you a book lover? Then go along to Tim O’Kelly personal overview of the best books from last year and find some new reads. £4 and book in advance: 01730 267806. Petersfield Library, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

CINEMA: Jacek’s life is perfect. But then a terrible accident completely disfigures him and he becomes the first Polish person to receive a face transplant. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm. 

STAGE: Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society present the story about a princess slept for 100 years and could only be woken by a true love's kiss. Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Thursday, 7.30pm. 