Fratton, Havant and Portsmouth’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

CONCERT: The Royal Marines School of Music will be performing the first of its 2019 spring season of concerts, playing a variety of classic and new pieces. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society presents a pantomime where chaos unravels, magic spells go wrong and porridge is tampered with. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: In an attempt to win back his wife, a middle-aged man joins an all-male synchronised swimming team and finds an unlikely brotherhood. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm/7.30pm.

BOOKS: Are you a book lover? Then go along to Tim O’Kelly personal overview of the best books from last year and find some new reads. £4 and book in advance: 01730 267806. Petersfield Library, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CINEMA: Jacek’s life is perfect. But then a terrible accident completely disfigures him and he becomes the first Polish person to receive a face transplant. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

STAGE: Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society present the story about a princess slept for 100 years and could only be woken by a true love's kiss. Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Thursday, 7.30pm.