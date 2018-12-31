Full list of M27 road closures this week as smart motorway roadworks get underway

Have your say

Highways England has announced a list of road closures on the M27 this week as prepartions for the smart motorway roadworks continue.

Some stretches of the motorway will have two lanes closed during the night while work is going on.

The M27 at Junction 10

Highways England has already confirmed the conversion of the 15-mile stretch of the road into a smart motorway, between Junction 4 and Junction 11, will launch on Monday January 7.

Over the next two and a half years the route will be turned into an ‘all four lanes running’ motorway.

Night lane closures will begin on Wednesday, with daytime lane closures starting from next week.

The start of the work will also mean average speed cameras, currently in place above the motorway, will be turned on to help enforce speed restrictions.

Here is a full list of road closures in place along the M27 this week. They cover Junction 10/9 (Fareham), Junction 8 (Whiteley), Junction 7 (Hedge End), Junction 5 (Southampton Airport) and Junction 4 (M3).

Eastbound

J7 – J8: One lane of four closed between 8pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6

J5 – J7: One lane of three closed between 8pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6

J4 – J5: One lane of three closed between midnight on January 3 and 6am on January 8

J3 – J4: One lane of four closed between 8pm to 6am from January 2 to January 5

Within J4: Lanes one and two closed between 9pm on January 6 and 6am on January 7

J5 sliproad access: All lanes closed between 9pm and 6am from January 2 and January 5

J5 sliproad exit: All lanes closed between 9pm and 6am from January 2 and January 5

Westbound

J10 – J9: Lanes one and two closed between 8pm on January 2 and 6am on January 3

J8 – J7: Lanes one and two closed between 8pm on January 4 to 6am on January 5

J7 – J5: Lanes one and two closed between 8pm and 6am from January 5 to January 7

Within J4: Lanes one and two closed between 9pm on January 6 to 6am on January 7

J5 sliproad access: All lanes closed between 9pm and 6am from January 5 to January 7