Ahoy! Calling all pirate gamers...

SAIL the seven seas and go on a swashbuckling adventure as new video game Sea of Thieves arrives on a bus.

Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s biggest gaming festival, and leading videogame retailer GAME, have announced that the PC and Xbox One title Sea of Thieves will be taking to the road for swashbuckling play sessions, courtesy of the GAMEbus.

Fans in the city will have to travel to Southampton to get a chance on the GAMEbus which will be fully equipped with Xbox One X consoles and pirate paraphernalia with the chance to play the smash hit action-adventure.

The GAMEbus will then set sail to its final destination; this year’s Insomnia62 where lucky festival goers will also be able to get their hands on Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves, by renowned developer Rare, is a pirate-themed multiplayer game where you sail together on voyages to distant shores on the hunt for riches and renown. Unravel ancient riddles, face off against hordes of monstrous creatures or plunder from other pirate crews.

Tipped to be one of 2018’s breakout titles, people who turn up to play Sea of Thieves also stand the chance of walking away with exclusive pirate goodies, courtesy of Lootcrate, available at the GAME stand.

The GAMEbus will visit Southampton WestQuay on Saturday March 24 from 9am until 7pm.