A NEW video game is taking the world by storm just days after being released.

Apex Legends - a battle royale style shooter in the vein of the hugely popular Fortnite – has wracked up 10 million players since being released on Monday.

The game has been made by Respawn Entertainment, the company behind the Titanfall series and the up-coming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which is scheduled for release later in 2019.

Here is all parents need to know about the latest sensation:

What consoles is it on?

Apex Legends is available on Playstation 4 – can be downloaded in the PS Store.

It is also on Xbox One, available from the Microsoft Store, and can be played on PC through Origin.

How much does it cost?

Like Fortnite Battle Royale, Apex Legends is available to download completely for free.

However there are still options to make purchases that parents should be aware of.

Are there in game purchases?

Apex Legends offers a number of in game purchases, similar to Fortnite.

These include:

- Direct purchases, Apex packs – which are loot boxes offering randomly generated rewards – purchasable characters, called legends, and battle passes.

Purchases are made with the in-game currency called Apex Coins and players can purchase these with real money.

1,000 Apex Coins will set you back £8 while you can buy 10,000 for £80.

What age rating is Apex Legends?

PEGI, the Pan European Game Information, have given the game a 16 rating.

Explaining the rating, PEGI says on its website: ‘This game has received a PEGI 16 because it features sustained depictions of violence towards human characters and moderate violence.

‘Not appropriate for persons below 16 years of age.’

So Apex Legends isn’t suitable for any player under the age of 16, unlike Fortnite which has been given a 12 rating by PEGI.

What is it?

Apex Legends is the latest entry into the massively popular battle royale genre – which includes Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty: Blackout.

Players battle to be the last one standing, as the map slowly shrinks and pushes the remaining players closer together.

Gamers take on the role of a legend – which include both human and robot heroes - who have special abilities.

It also requires players to form three person squads, there is no solo player – which makes the game more of a co-operative experience – and the number of players is capped at 60.