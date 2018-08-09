Console Corner: Super Smashing Great

If you like Super Smash Bros you are going to love this...

Just as we head into the business end of the video game season with lots on the horizon there has been some exciting news for Nintendo Switch owners.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate launches in December

Launching on December 7 is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition. And if that doesn’t sound exciting enough this version comes with the game itself, plus a Smash-branded GameCube controller and USB adapter that lets players connect up to FOUR GameCube controllers to their Switch.

The reasons for that will be obvious to any Smash Bros fans but for those who are perhaps new to the game the GameCube controller has been the preferred input for pro-level and diehard Smash Bros. players ever since Super Smash Bros. Melee came out for GameCube in 2001.

Each main Nintendo console since then has supported the controller, as have all non-handheld installments of the Smash Bros. series. The Limited Edition of the game comes in a big black box adorned with an image of dozens of fighters from the Smash Ultimate roster and it looks impressive and is reminiscent of the old SNES box.

Nintendo will also be selling standalone Smash-themed GameCube controllers. That’s not the only exciting news regarding Super Smash Bros Ultimate, though. Simon and Richter Belmont, King K. Rool and Dark Samus will all be available as playable characters and there will also be a Monster Hunter boss, stages that transform mid-match, and a soundtrack with over 800 songs.

Sounds like manna from heaven for button bashing, character mash-up, super, smashing madness.