Gatwick Airport flights suspended again after ‘suspected drone sighting’

Flights at Gatwick have been suspended again due to a ‘suspected drone sighting’, an airport spokeswoman said.

A Gatwick spokeswoman said: ‘We have currently suspended airfield operations as a precaution due to a suspected drone sighting.’

The sighting occurred at around 5.10pm.

A police spokesman confirmed that flights from Gatwick have been suspended for safety reasons following ‘unconfirmed reports’ of another drone sighting.

It comes after flights to and from the airport were suspended on Wednesday night due to reports of a drone above the runway.

Airlines confirmed they were running flights again earlier today.