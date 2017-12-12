Glisten competition: Terms and conditions

This Competition Notice should be read together with, and is in addition to, Johnston Press plc’s Competition/Prize Draw Terms and Conditions at: www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

By entering you agree to be bound by this Notice and the Competition/Prize Draw Terms and Conditions.

In the event of a conflict between the Competition/Prize Draw Terms and Conditions and the terms in this Competition Notice, the Competition Notice will prevail.

This Competition is operated by Johnston Press plc (the ‘Promoter’), of Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2HS, registered in Scotland no. SC015382, and Royal Mail Group Ltd, of 100 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0HQ (the “Prize Provider”).

To enter, either: send your image/video capturing the Christmas lights of a household (file size must be less than 10MB) (the “Work”) together with the name of the town where the featured household is located (the “Entry”) by email to glisten@jpress.co.uk; or upload your Entry on Twitter or Instagram including #ChristmasLights, @RoyalMail and @(this will change depending on the title we insert it in); or submit your Entry by adding a relevant post on www.facebook.com/RoyalMail.

The Competition is open from 00:01am on Monday December 11, 2017 (the “Start Date”) and closes at 23:59pm on Sunday, December 17, 2017 (the “End Date”).

Any entries received before the Start Date or after the End Date, for whatever reason, will be invalid.

The Competition is open to UK residents who are aged 18 and over only.

Employees of the Promoter and Prize Provider (including its affiliates), their immediate families, agents or any company involved in the Competition are excluded from entering the Competition.

Only one entry for each household is allowed. In the event that you are not the householder of the featured household (i.e. you are submitting on behalf of a householder), permission of the householder must be obtained prior to your submission of the Entry.

Prizes under this Competition will be awarded to the corresponding householders only.

You agree to comply in all respects with Twitter’s/Instagram’s/Facebook’s terms of service, community standards, rules and all other terms and conditions applicable to the use of Twitter/Instagram/Facebook.

The Competition does not have tagging as an entry requirement but you are free to tag other users where relevant to your Entry.

If you decide to tag another social media platform user, you must obtain their permission prior to entering the Competition.

One winner and ten runners up with best Christmas lights arrangement will be selected by the Judging Panel, from all entries received by the End Date – this includes all those Entries which are received through different titles which the Promoter operates.

The judging panel will be constituted by two representatives of the Promoter, and two representatives of the Prize Provider (the “Judging Panel”).

The Judging Panel’s decision is final. No correspondence shall be entered into.

The winner’s and the ten runners-up’s prizes are provided and delivered by the Prize Provider.

The Promoter is not responsible for any aspect of the prizes, including unsatisfactory quality or late delivery.

The winner will receive a cheque for £1,000 and a mounted framed copy of their winning image (minimum overall size A4). The ten runners up will each receive a mounted framed copy of their winning image (minimum overall size A4) and fifty first class stamps.

The prizes are non-transferable, non-refundable with no whole or part cash alternatives. The Prize Provider or the Promoter will inform the winner and runners-up by the medium by which the Entry was submitted around 5pm on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

The winner and runners up must, within 24 hours of being notified of their win, reply to the Promoter or the Prize Provider by the same medium as they were notified to confirm acceptance of the prize and to provide their postal address to which the prizes can be dispatched.

If the winner or any runners up fails to provide their details within this time, the Promoter and the Prize Provider may, at their discretion, select an alternative winner to be chosen by the same process from the remaining valid Entries.

Prizes will be dispatched within 48 hours from when the postal address is confirmed. Once the prizes are dispatched, the postal address will be permanently deleted by the Promoter and the Prize Provider.

By entering this Competition you agree to allow the Prize Provider and the Promoter to use your Entry for the purpose of announcement of the winner and runners up and in any future marketing materials on any media as they see fit.

Upon reasonable request of the Promoter or the Prize Provider, the winner and runners up may be required to participate in publicity associated with the Competition without any further consideration being provided.

A Competition winner may opt out of participating in the requested publicity by informing the Promoter or the Prize Provider of their wish to do so.

The Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook; and by participating in the Competition, you provide a complete release to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook for liability in connection with the Competition.

To the extent permitted by law, the Promoter and the Prize Provider accept no liability for any damage, loss or injury (both consequential and inconsequential) suffered due to entering this promotion or taking up a prize.

The name of the winner can be obtained at the end of the Competition by sending an email entitled “RMG&JP Christmas Lights Competition – Request for Winner’s Details” to glisten@jpress.co.uk.

For the avoidance of doubt, the name and town of the winner may be provided but on no account shall the winner’s address be disclosed.

These terms are governed by English law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.