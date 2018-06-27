GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the Portsmouth area in the next 48 hours, June 27 and 28.

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area on June 27 and 28.

STAGE: Join your favourite characters from the memorable children’s TV series, in Teletubbies Live!, but with new songs. £14. Kings Theatre, Southsea, today, 10am-1pm.

COMEDY: Humdrum Productions give us their take on the hilarious comedy One Man, Two Guvnors about a dodgy businessman in 1960s’ bohemian Brighton. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm.

CINEMA: Paula is back in Paris, with nothing but her cat to her name. But despite all the doors that keep closing in her face, she is determined to start afresh. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, tomorrow, 7pm.

FILM: Waterlooville Events Team presents the 2017 film, Darkest Hour, in their pop-up cinema. It’s the story of Churchill’s first days as prime minister at the start of the Second World War. St George’s Church Hall, Waterlooville,tomorrow,7pm.

TOUR: Enjoy a guided tour of the Groundlings Theatre with an illustrated talk by costumed actors to delve into the history of the theatre and the productions shown there. £5. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 1pm.

TALK: Chris Pennycook talks about the effect the Second World War had on the Portsmouth area, focusing on personal stories the near six-year conflict. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 7.45pm.