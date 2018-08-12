GOING OUT: Six of the best for Monday and Tuesday, August 13 and 14

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

EVENT: Cosham Keyboard and Music Club welcomes organist Andrew Varley, who plays a variety of music for all to enjoy. Cosham Baptist Church, tomorrow, 7.15pm.

EXERCISE: Put your racket skills to the test in this badminton session for those aged 50+, with no booking required. £5. Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, today, 12-3pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

FASHION: Whether it’s something old, new or blue, the I Do Exhibition has everything a bride desired, even 250 years ago. Gosport Gallery, today, 10am-4.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Explore documents, paintings and objects demonstrating the profound changes in parliament during the war years. Free. Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road, Fareham, today, 10am-5pm.

FUN DAY: Perfect all of your circus skills, from juggling and diablo to plate-spinning and high wire. Learn from the professionals and make friends at the same time. portsolent.com. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 11am-4pm.

MUSIC: Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautifully composed music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk. Portsmouth Academy, Fratton, tonight, 7.15pm.