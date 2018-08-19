GOING OUT: Six of the best for Monday and Tuesday, August 20 and 21

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

STAGE: Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society present their version of the British comedy, including all the best bits from Geraldine Granger. The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, tonight, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

EXHIBITION: From something old to something blue, the I Do Exhibition has everything a bride desired, even from 250 years ago. Gosport Gallery, today, 10am-4.30pm.

WORKSHOP: The O2 Guru Workshop has all the best advice on top tips, the latest apps and how to take the perfect picture. Call (023) 9268 8999 to book. Southsea Library, Palmerston Road, today 10am-12pm.

EVENT: Calling all literature lovers, you can enjoy an evening of humorous poetry with Adrian Brown for £6. Presented by Write Angle Poetry. The Townhouse, Petersfield, tomorrow, 7.15pm.

FUN DAY: Join Captain Crossbones the pirate for entertaining magic shows and interactive storytelling sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 11am.

THEATRE: Watch the story of Alex, Marty, Gloria, Melman and those pesky penguins come to life during Madagascar the Musical . Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm.