GOING OUT: Six of the best for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 18,19 and 20

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on tomorrow, Sunday and Monday.

FILM: The Post (12A) is a 2017 American historical, political thriller about the first female publisher (Meryl Streep) at the Washington Post. Stars Tom Hanks. Denmead Community Centre, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Wessex Quiltmakers showcase their work from the past three years in their Nearly 40 Exhibition. Includes a raffle and refreshments. Hope Church, Winchester, Saturday, 10am.

EVENT: The Funbooth Film Night will be showing The Labyrinth (U). Take along deck chairs and blankets, with popcorn and candy floss available. £8. Goals Portsmouth, Saturday, 9.30pm.

CARS: Go and see the current restoration work on the vehicles at the Preserved Transport Depot. Also, go for a free ride on some of the classic old motors in this open day. City of Portsmouth Depot, Portchester, Sunday, 10am.

EVENT: Raising money for the NICU Unit at QA Hospital, this family fun day will have a bouncy castle, gladiator stand, dance display and more to keep your family occupied. Harvest Home, Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am.

STAGE: Laugh your socks off during the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society’s version of the classic comedy, The Vicar of Dibley. The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Monday, 7.30pm.