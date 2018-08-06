GOING OUT: Six of the best for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 4, 5 and 6

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

CONCERT: Musicians from the Royal Marines School of Music are set to raise the roof with their renowned music, fanfares and marches. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 2pm.

EXHIBITION: Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society present their newest pieces in their Summer Art Exhibition. Free display, all welcome. Portsmouth Cathedral, Saturday, 9am-5pm.

WORKSHOP: Join the Portsmouth DarkFest team to collaborate with writers and filmmakers to learn how to shoot your own viral video in this workshop. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 2pm.

STAGE: The Greatest Show features iconic songs in concert from Hollywood movies such as Frozen, Dreamgirls , Dirty Dancing , Shrek , Moulin Rouge, Mamma Mia and more! Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 4pm and 7.30pm.

TOUR: Inside & Under Medieval Southampton will be giving a tour through the historic parts of the city. Learn about its people, travellers and the Black Death. £5.50. Tudor House, St Michael’s Square, Southampton, Saturday, 10.30am.

FASHION: The I Do Exhibition has everything a bride desired, even 250 years ago. Learn how bridal fashion changed and how it evolved into what it is today. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-5pm.