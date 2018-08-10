GOING OUT: Six of the best for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, August 11, 12 and 13

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

FUN DAY: Meet and greet mascots including Spiderman at this superheroes and villains family fun day. Also, includes games, face-painting and a bouncy castle. Hayling Island Community Centre, Saturday, 10am-2pm.

CONCERT: Presented by the Windmill Players, this concert aims to raise money for The Rowans Hospice. Go along and support talented musicians. Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Lane, Saturday, 8pm.

EXHIBITION: Explore documents, paintings and objects in this exhibition, demonstrating the changes in parliament during the war. Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill, Fareham, Saturday, 10am-5pm.

CIRCUS: Netherlands National Circus is back for a fast-paced all human production packed full of comedy, juggling, aerial performances, acrobatics and more. Tickets start at £8. Stokes Bay, Gosport, Monday, 2.30pm.

MARKET: Support local traders and enjoy a stroll through stalls of home furnishings, quirky, gifts, stylish jewellery and home-made crafts in this Waterside Market. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Sunday, 11am-5pm.

EVENT: More than 60 stallholders will be at the Antiques and Collectors Fair with varied and interesting collectables. £1, under-15’s go free. Emsworth Community Centre, Sunday, 10am-3.30pm.