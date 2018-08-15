GOING OUT: Six of the best for Thursday and Friday, August 16 and 17

The Unsigned Showcase at the Wedgewood Rooms is back for the sixth heat on Thursday.
The Unsigned Showcase at the Wedgewood Rooms is back for the sixth heat on Thursday.

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on tomorrow and Friday. 

GIG: The Unsigned Showcase 2018 is now in its sixth heat, bringing more music, drinks and socialising to the Wedge. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

SUMMER SCHOOL: Whether you’re celebrating hard or drinking your sorrows away, join Love Island winner Jack Fincham for an A-Level Results Party. Pryzm Portsmouth, tonight, 10pm.

CELEBRATE: Whether you’re celebrating hard or drinking your sorrows away, join Love Island winner Jack Fincham for an A-Level Results Party. Pryzm Portsmouth, tonight, 10pm.

FUN DAY: Discover fascinating facts, race Scalextric cars, build a Roman road and more at this Free Summer Holiday Drop-In Activities. Each activity is inspired by the history of Havant. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 10am. 

PARTY: The closing party has arrived at Southsea Castle’s Champagne Bar, marking the end of their summer celebrations. Music by DJ Freestyle Funk Collective. Southsea Castle, tomorrow, 6pm.

EXHIBITION: Wessex Quiltmakers will be showcasing their work from the past three years to mark their 40th anniversary as a club. Includes refreshments. Hope Church, Winchester, tomorrow, 10am-4pm ​​​​​​. 