GOING OUT: Six of the best for Thursday and Friday, August 16 and 17

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on tomorrow and Friday.

GIG: The Unsigned Showcase 2018 is now in its sixth heat, bringing more music, drinks and socialising to the Wedge. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

SUMMER SCHOOL: Whether you’re celebrating hard or drinking your sorrows away, join Love Island winner Jack Fincham for an A-Level Results Party. Pryzm Portsmouth, tonight, 10pm.

FUN DAY: Discover fascinating facts, race Scalextric cars, build a Roman road and more at this Free Summer Holiday Drop-In Activities. Each activity is inspired by the history of Havant. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 10am.

PARTY: The closing party has arrived at Southsea Castle’s Champagne Bar, marking the end of their summer celebrations. Music by DJ Freestyle Funk Collective. Southsea Castle, tomorrow, 6pm.

EXHIBITION: Wessex Quiltmakers will be showcasing their work from the past three years to mark their 40th anniversary as a club. Includes refreshments. Hope Church, Winchester, tomorrow, 10am-4pm ​​​​​​.