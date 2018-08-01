GOING OUT: Six of the best for Thursday and Friday, August 2 and 3

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

COMEDY: Award-winning comedian James Alderson introduces two terrific acts, Tom Deacon and Bobby Mair, to the stage to start this night of hilarity. Spinnaker Tower, tomorrow, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society present their newest pieces in their Summer Art Exhibition. Free display, all welcome. Portsmouth Cathedral, today, 9am-5pm.

MARKET: Stock up on home-made goods at St George’s Market. From jumpers to jams, and cakes to quiches, support your local traders. St George’s Church Hall, Waterlooville, today, 9.30am.

STAGE: A story of big hair, big heart and big hits, set in 1960s’ Baltimore and performed by Limelight Productions. And no, you can't stop the beat. Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth, tonight, 7.30pm.

DANCE: Join this Argentine Tango group, run by Buenos-Aires born professionals Leonardo and Tracey – the most authentic tango dancer and teacher in the UK. Hotel Piccadilly, Bournemouth, tonight, 8pm.

GIG: Voted Guitarist of the Year at the 2014 British Blues Awards, Chantel McGregor is set to perform her rock-blues for the modern age. Komedia, Brighton, tonight, 7.30pm.