GOING OUT: Six of the best for Thursday and Friday, August 9 and 10

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Thursday and Friday.

FILM: When Lady Abbott discovers that her husband is having an affair, she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif. Hayling Island Station Theatre, tomorrow, 7.30pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

EXHIBITION: An exhibition of 10 cartoons based on a number of Greek myths, created for a series of large oil paintings commissioned for Sir Burne-Jones. Southampton City Gallery, today, 10am-3pm.

FASHION: Whether it’s something old or new, the I Do Exhibition has all a bride desires, even from 250 years ago. Gosport Gallery, today, 10am-4.30pm.

CLUBBING: Celebrate the long summer nights with bubbly on the barracks and get grooving at this club night, which will be hosted by DJ Pimpernel Jones. Free entry. Southsea Castle Champagne Bar, tomorrow, 6pm.

CIRCUS: Netherlands National Circus are back for a fast-paced all human production packed full of comedy, juggling, aerial performances and acrobatics. Stokes Bay, Gosport, tomorrow, 7pm.

ART: Julia De Klerk’s Bloom exhibition shows a reflective collection of her passion for vintage jewellery from the 1950s-80s. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-4pm.