GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 21 and 22

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DRAMA: Take a trip down the rabbit hole with Chapterhouse Theatre Company and join Alice as she stumbles into the magical world of Wonderland. Osbourne House, East Cowes, tonight, 7pm.

MUSICAL: Watch the story of Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman and those pesky penguins come to life during Madagascar the Musical. Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight, 7pm.

STAGE: Hayling Island Dramatic Society present their version of the British comedy, including all the best bits from Geraldine Granger. The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, tonight, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Join Captain Crossbones the pirate for entertaining magic shows and interactive storytelling sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, today, 11am.

MARKET: From home-made cakes and cookies to home-grown plants and vegetables, Fareham Country Market has everything you might need and support your local traders. Portchester Library, tomorrow, 9.30am-3pm.

THEATRE: With traditional sword play, song, music and stunning costumes, Chapterhouse Theatre brings the story from Sherwood Forest alive. Take your own blankets. Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, tonight, 7pm.