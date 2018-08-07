GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 7 and 8

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

GARDEN: Solent Fuchsia Club’s annual show will feature a large and varied selection of fuchsia plants for sale. Fareham United Reformed Church Hall, today, 7pm.

GIG: The Australian trio will return to the stage for another evening of energetic music in the style of garage fuzz-rock. The Birdcage, Southsea, tonight, 7.15pm.

ART: Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society present their summer exhibition, ranging in styles, texture and colour. Free. All welcome. Portsmouth Cathedral, today, 9am-5pm.

EXHIBITION: Aspex Gallery welcome Julia De Clerk’s Bloom exhibition, which is a relfective collection of the artists’s passion for vintage jewellery from 1950s-80s using laser etching. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-4pm.

FETE: Have a fun afternoon at the Three Churches summer fete, with dance displays, games, stalls and much more. 50p for children, £2.50 for families. Hayling Park and Community Centre, tomorrow, 12-4.15pm.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Learn about all things lenses, tripods and lighting at the Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk. Catherington Village Hall, tomorrow, 7.30pm.