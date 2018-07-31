GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 31 and August 1

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

TALK: Peter Patterson talks of his personal experiences with Angelman Syndrome in this awareness talk. £1 admission, raising money for Kids Charity. Lee Methodist Hall, tonight, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Portchester's Variety Club is aimed at those aged 50+ and offers a variety of activities including bingo, demonstrations, outings, and more. £2. Portchester Community Centre, today, 1.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

ART: Enjoy a range of styles and media by 200 amateur and professional artists in Portsmouth and Hampshire Arts Society Summer Exhibition. Portsmouth Cathedral, today, 9am-5pm.

DISCUSS: Join the monthly meeting of ex-service personnel and civilians to promote understanding about life in the services and life for civilians during times of conflict. Cosham Library, Spur Road, tomorrow, 10.30am.

FUN DAY: Have fun at the National Play Day, by den building, camp fire cooking, making a bird feeder and much more for £2. For those aged 11 and below. Book in advance by calling 01329 231942. Holly Hill Woodland Park, Fareham, tomorrow, 10am.

EXHIBITION: Go back in time in the I Do exhibition, which showcases wedding dresses and their styles spanning 250 years. Free. Gosport Gallery, Walpole Road, tomorrow, 10am-5pm.