GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday, August 1 and 2

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

ART: A permanent exhibition of 10 cartoons based on a number of Greek myths, created for a series of oil paintings commissioned for Sir Burne-Jones. Southampton City Gallery, today, 10am-5pm.

WORKSHOP: Learn how to create large-scale 3D sculptures of historical figures from Gosport in this Gosport Summer Art Workshop, for those aged 11-15. Search Museum, Clarence Road, Gosport, today, 10am.

EXHIBITION: Gerard Ritcher’s collection of pieces reflect his wide-ranging practice over the past five decades, featuring an array of styles and textures. John Hansard Gallery. Southampton, today, 11am.

KIDS: Unleash your youngster into a world of colour and creativity for £3 during a Mini Makers session. Aimed for those aged 5 years and below. Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am.

STAGE: Discover your love for theatre with the Company of Elders Over-60s Drama Group. Put your acting skills to the test in a relaxed environment during rehearsals. The Groundlings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 10am​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

FITNESS: Build self-confidence and keep fit with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts Taekwondo classes. Learn the ancient art from a beginners level. Eastney Community Centre, tomorrow, 6pm.