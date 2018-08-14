GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday, August 15 and 16

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

WALK: Explore the rich history of Spice Island and its importance as a major port, importing spices from around the world. £3. Visitor Information Centre, Hard Interchange, today, 10.30am.

EXHIBITION: The Victory Model Railway Club will be displaying its mini railway exhibition for free. victorymrc.org.uk. Portsmouth Museum, today, 10.30am.

ART: Julia De Klerk’s exhibition, Bloom, showcases her creations inspired by her passion for 1950-80’s jewellery. Aspex Gallery, Gunwahrf Quays, tomorrow, 11am.

CLASS: The Force summer school is two-days worth of intensive combat training with Star Wars actor Richard Stride. Discover secrets behind some of the iconic scenes. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Island, tomorrow, 10am.

SHOW: See amazing birds perform with their handler, while finding out about the world of falconry, with a live flying show at 12pm-3pm. portsolent.com. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 11am.

EVENT: Go and see a range of mini British cars and discuss the stories behind them. Displayed between Wildwood and Watermark. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 7.30pm.