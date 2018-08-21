GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday, August 22 and 23

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

FILM: Grab your marmalade sandwiches and join the nation’s favourite bear in this pop-up cinema screening. £6, includes tea and coffee. St George’s Church Hall, tomorrow, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Julia De Klerk presents her Bloom Exhibition, showcasing a collection of jewellery inspired by styles in the 1950’s and 1980’s. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, today, 11am.

WALK: Stroll through Old Portsmouth and visit places and buildings in interest to Lord Nelson and the Battle of Trafalgar. £3. Portsmouth City Museum, today, 10.30am.

EVENT: Port Solent Kids Club is pulling out all the stops to keep the holiday boredom at bay with their Bubble Show. Watch some fantastic creations be made in front of your eyes. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 11am.

STAGE: Watch the story of Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria come to life on stage and in stunning costumes in this all singing and dancing production. Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight, 7pm.

TOUR: Enjoy a guided tour of the theatre and learn about its history through an illustrated talk by costumed actors. £5. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 1pm.