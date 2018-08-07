GOING OUT: Six of the best for Wednesday and Thursday, August 8 and 9

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region today and tomorrow.

EVENT: Go and see the UK and Europe's number one mountain bike trials and BMX demonstration for free. portsolent.com. Port Solent Boardwalk, tomorrow, 11am.

WORKSHOP: For young people aged 11-15, learn how to create 3D sculptures of famous historical figures for free while meeting new people. Search Museum, Gosport, today, 10am-4pm.

SOCIAL: Age UK Portsmouth will be hosting their veterans’ breakfast club for forces’ personnel, where they can socialise and make new friends. The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Road, 9-11am.

GIG: The London-based four-piece, Eliza and the Bear, will be back on stage with their newest music, incorporating indie and alternative rock. Find out why festival audiences adore them! Heartbreakers, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

DANCE: Move your hips to the beat during this Latin dance evening, with top hits played by DJ Trevor Pinto. Cocktails and tapas available. Simons at Oxfords, Southampton, tomorrow, 8pm.

STAGE: A Shakespeare classic, Titus Andronicus, returns to the stage to tell the story of crisis, classic family feuds and revenge. £9. The Great Barn, Titchfield, tonight, 7.30pm.