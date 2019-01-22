Gosport, Fareham and Portsmouth’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

MUSIC: John Hylton will be performing all of your favourite Neil Diamond songs in this great tribute act, including Love on the Rocks and Summer Love. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: The Old Man and the Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm.

JAZZ: The Sopranos are a six piece jazz band who play a variety of swinging jazz, influenced by Arlo Guthrie, Johnny Dodds and Jimmy Noone. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8pm.

TALK: The Hants and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk given by Deryn Hawkins and Alan Key about birds around the world. Suggested donation £3. Warblington School’s drama studio, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Phil Beer, from Show of Hands, joins The Bully Wee Band comprising Ian Cutler, Colin Reece, Jim Yardley and Fergus Feely in this fun concert filled with traditional and original songs. Tickets £16, £15 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

LEARN: Gilbert White helped to shape the way we look at nature today. Kimberley James will take you through his life and explain why his work is still relevant today. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm.