Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth’s best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

DRAMA: As part of the Festival of Sea programme, the theatre production Peril at Sea will be performed by Up The Road theatre company. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Mick Bucknole, a former Metropolitan police detective, will present a talk. Incorporated with a charity event held by the Lord Mayor of Gosport. Gosport Town Hall, Tuesday, 2pm.

FILM: Inspired by the relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant, this film charts the pair’s friendship and the impact it had on her life. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm.

STAGE: Macbeth, Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy, is directed by Rufus Norris, starring Rory Kinnear as Macbeth and Anne-Marie Duff as Lady Macbeth. Mayflower, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Robert returns to his family home to find the police digging up the garden next door to find a murdered woman. But what do the police find? Titchfield Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.