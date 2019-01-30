Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea's best events for Thursday and Friday

Beans on Toast is at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, on January 31.
Beans on Toast is at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, on January 31.

Here are our top picks. 

GIG: This folk singer and barefoot troubadour rose to prominence on the folk scene in 2005. He will be performing his new album A Bird In The Hand. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: The Icetravaganza is a winter ball with sit down meal and live entertainment to raise funds for Portsmouth Pride 2019. Tickets £35. The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.

FILM: The Washington Post races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a cover-up of US government secrets that spanned three decades. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: This trio have been performing their own brand of comedy since they met at university and have sold out at Edinburgh Fringe Festival eight times. Go along and have a laugh. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: The 2019 evening concert series begins with a concert given by Sachin Gunga, featuring works such as Messiaen’s La Nativité du Seigneur. Tickets £10. Portsmouth Cathedral, Friday, 8pm.