Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea's best events for Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

GIG: This folk singer and barefoot troubadour rose to prominence on the folk scene in 2005. He will be performing his new album A Bird In The Hand. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: The Icetravaganza is a winter ball with sit down meal and live entertainment to raise funds for Portsmouth Pride 2019. Tickets £35. The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.

FILM: The Washington Post races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a cover-up of US government secrets that spanned three decades. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: This trio have been performing their own brand of comedy since they met at university and have sold out at Edinburgh Fringe Festival eight times. Go along and have a laugh. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Catch up with all your favourite and unforgettable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: The 2019 evening concert series begins with a concert given by Sachin Gunga, featuring works such as Messiaen’s La Nativité du Seigneur. Tickets £10. Portsmouth Cathedral, Friday, 8pm.