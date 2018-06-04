Hampshire man wins £1m through National Lottery – without buying a ticket

Have your say

A MAN from Hampshire has won £1million on the lottery without even buying a ticket.

Known only as Mr N, he scooped the life-changing prize after playing EuroMillions through the National Lottery’s website, on Tuesday, May 15.

While his identity has not been disclosed, it is understood the player is intending to invest his winnings for the future.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr N for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

‘It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

Mr N is one of eight million players who win each week through the National Lottery.

Through the sweepstake, players raise about £30m for National Lottery-funded projects every week.