THE magic of the Harry Potter world is now available directly on your mobile phones.

The Wizarding World’s answer to Pokemon Go is now available across the globe – and it is even created by the same company who made that smash hit.

If you are a parent wondering what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is all about or considering getting the game, here’s all you need to know:

How much does it cost?

The game itself, like Pokemon Go, is totally free and can be downloaded now!

Does it have in-game purchases?

While Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is free to download, like most mobile games it has micro-transactions.

Players can use real money to purchase gold which can then be used to purchase items in game – such as potions and Runestones.

They range in price and can cost as much as $100.

What is the game?

Like Pokemon Go, this Harry Potter game blurs the real and virtual worlds.

Instead of catching Pokemon, real world landmarks will give you Harry Potter themed collectables such as characters, objects or monsters from the Wizarding World.

You can cast spells in the game by tracing them on the screen, to make you feel like a real wizard – for all those still wishing they had got a letter from Hogwarts.

What age rating is it?

According to the App Store it is suitable for everyone aged 9+ which means that children can play the game.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has infrequent/ mild cartoon or fantasy violence.

It currently has a 4.4 star rating - out of a maximum of five – based on 830 reviews.

How can I download it?

Wizards Unite is available from the App Store for iOS users, while if you have an Android phone you can download it in the Google Play store or from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

