Havant, Cosham and Gosport's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Bench Theatre Company present a festival of new plays chosen through a play-writing competition. Tickets £11, concessions £9. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Discover Portsmouth’s bloody history in this guided ghost tour. Prices to be confirmed so contact 07519 505 785 for more information. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 8.30pm.

SUPPORT: A monthly meeting for a group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote understanding about life in the services. Cosham Library, Wednesday, 10.30am.

SHOW: Enjoy this evening of comedy with headliner Russel Hicks and guests. Tickets £7 in advance, £9 on the door. The show plus food £12. Call (023) 9251 0005 for more details. Alverbank Country House, Gosport, Wednesday, 7-10.30pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson hosts another great night of comedy. Featuring Jen Brister (pictured), Gareth Berliner, Micky Sharma and Lloyd Griffith. Tickets £9, concessions £8. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: The Shadow Factory tells the story of Southampton coming together and building the Spitfire during the Battle of Britain. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm.