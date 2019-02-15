Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth’s best events for the weekend

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: An evening of jarring jokes, pitiful puppetry and the silliest of scientific songs. Tickets £15, £14 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Paddington picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 10.30am.

TRIBUTE: Faith – The George Michael Legacy is a celebration of one the former Wham star’s musical career, featuring favourite hits. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Jackie Oates has gained several BBC Folk Awards in a career that’s seen her collaborate with Alasdair Roberts and Belinda O’Hooley, and release six acclaimed solo albums. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Go along and hunt down the clues, solve the puzzles and crack the mysterious case of Ran-Tan. For those aged five-10. £3.50 per child. Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill, Fareham, Monday, 11am/12pm/2pm/3pm.

SHOW: The Circus of Horrors returns to the stage with their bizarre but amazing acts with shock, horror and the darkest of magic. Tickets £24-28. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm.