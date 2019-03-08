Havant mayor felt ‘ashamed’ of his robes in 1999

The mayor of Havant was to have a new image for the millennium – if thousands of pounds of funding was agreed.

New robes, a car and more money for allowances were in the pipeline at a total cost to the taxpayer of more than £16,000.

Mayor Frank Pearce said it was important for whoever holds the role to look good. The robes he wore were 25 years old and he was a bit ashamed to wear them when he was meeting visitors from overseas, such as Tadao Yamanaka.

Cllr Pearce said: ‘They are quite rotten. I am almost embarrassed to wear them. They don’t look bad from the outside but the stitches on the inside are rotten in places.

‘It is important the next mayor has good robes.

‘The millennium is an important year.’