Havant, Titchfield and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

FILM: Enjoy a collection of extraordinary short films following top explorers as they brave intrepid journeys into spectacular regions of Earth. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

DRAMA: Olga wants to be taken seriously as an actress but her acting company is hindering her efforts with their petty disagreements and chaos unfolds. Titchfield Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Portsmouth High School will be celebrating 136 years of the school in this gala concert. Admission £6. Portsmouth Cathedral, tonight, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Intuition is a strange thing and Luke Jermay is even stranger.This interactive show is packed with phenomenal demonstrations of intuition, telepathy and prediction. Tickets £13. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

LEARN: This exhibition on screen focuses on the infamous Pablo Picasso’s early years, his upbringing and learning that led to his extraordinary achievements. Tickets £10. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: This pop-up theatre tries to show the type of sensory deprivation experienced by dementia sufferers, as it can affect the way the world looks and smells. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 2pm.