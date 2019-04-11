Here’s how to make duck breast and spiced cauliflower with blood orange 

The ducks that I purchase for the restaurant come from a farm in Devon called Creedy Carver which is renowned for its poultry.

The farm was founded in 1985 and produces the finest chicken and duck. If you want to try the ducks from Creedy Carver, you can buy them at Stansted Farmshop.

Ingredients – serves 2

2 duck breasts trimmed and scored

1 cauliflower cut into sliced florets

1 sliced onion and leek

Juice and zest of 2 blood oranges

Tsp mixed cumin, fennel seeds and chopped tumeric

2 cloves of chopped garlic

Small knob of ginger, finely chopped

Half tsp coriander seed

Method

1. Season the duck breasts and put them into a hot frying pan skin side down and cook for 3 mins. Turn over and cook for a further 1 min. Then, put on to a baking tray and put into a preheated oven 220/gas 7 for 7 minutes

2. Once the breasts are in the oven, add olive oil into your cleaned frying pan and put on medium heat.

3. Add the onion and cook for one min before adding the cauliflower and leek. Colour the cauliflower for 2 mins.

4. Add the turmeric, ginger, coriander, cumin, fennel and garlic stir fry for 2 mins.

5. Take the duck out of the oven and rest it while you finish the cauliflower. Add the juice and zest of the oranges to the pan and allow this to steam the vegetables and reduce.

6. Season the dish and carve the breasts before serving.