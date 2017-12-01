Here’s how you can get a free Costa coffee in Portsmouth today

Have your say

Coffee lovers rejoice - high street chain Costa are giving out free hot drinks in Portsmouth today.

Customers at the Hilsea branch in Southdown View, by London Road, can take advantage of the offer to celebrate the coffee shop opening.

To claim your free hot drink, you’ll need to pick up a copy of The News from a newsagents and cut out a voucher from page 20.

Hand the advert to a barista when you make your order and redeem for a coffee.

The offer extends to one free doppio Babyccino, Espresso, Ristretto, Espresso con Panna or Macchiato, Cortado, Mocha Cortado, primo Flat White or any media sized Cappuccino, Caffe Latte, Americano or Mocha only.

Only one free drink is allowed per voucher.

See the voucher for more terms and conditions.

Have you taken advantage of the free coffee? Tweet us a picture at @portsmouthnews!