Here’s where you can see the Red Arrows on the south coast this summer

It’s one of the highlights of the summer - watching the Red Arrows swoop through the sky.
They are one of the world’s best-known aerobatic display teams, and are the public face of the Royal Air Force.
Made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff, the team are a regular visitor to summer events across the UK.
They have been displaying since 1965 and are based at RAF Scampton near Lincoln.
The Red Arrows will be performing at a variety of events this summer (their 54th season), and here is where you can see them on the south coast:
___
2nd and 3rd June - Torbay Air Show
Paignton, Devon
14th and 15th July - Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood, West Sussex
www.goodwood.com/flagship-events/festival-of-speed
21st July - Hastings
22nd July - Folkstone
10th August - Cowes Week
Cowes, Isle of Wight
14th August - Falmouth Week
Falmouth, Cornwall
15th August - Weymouth Carnival
Weymouth, Dorset
17th and 18th August - Airbourne, Eastbourne International Airshow
Eastbourne, East Sussex
19th August - Biggin Hill Festival of Flight
Biggin Hill, Kent
24th August - Sidmouth Regatta
Sidmouth, Devon
www.visitsidmouth.co.uk/sidmouth-events/red-arrows
25th August - CarFest South
Overton, Hampshire
30th August to 1st September - Bournemouth Air Festival
Bournemouth, Dorset