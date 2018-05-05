Here’s where you can see the Red Arrows on the south coast this summer

It’s one of the highlights of the summer - watching the Red Arrows swoop through the sky.

They are one of the world’s best-known aerobatic display teams, and are the public face of the Royal Air Force.

Picture: Steve Reid

Made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff, the team are a regular visitor to summer events across the UK.

They have been displaying since 1965 and are based at RAF Scampton near Lincoln.

The Red Arrows will be performing at a variety of events this summer (their 54th season), and here is where you can see them on the south coast:

___

2nd and 3rd June - Torbay Air Show

Paignton, Devon

www.torbayairshow.com

14th and 15th July - Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood, West Sussex

www.goodwood.com/flagship-events/festival-of-speed

21st July - Hastings

22nd July - Folkstone

10th August - Cowes Week

Cowes, Isle of Wight

www.cowesweek.co.uk

14th August - Falmouth Week

Falmouth, Cornwall

src.falmouthweek.co.uk

15th August - Weymouth Carnival

Weymouth, Dorset

www.weymouthcarnival.co.uk

17th and 18th August - Airbourne, Eastbourne International Airshow

Eastbourne, East Sussex

www.eastbourneairshow.com

19th August - Biggin Hill Festival of Flight

Biggin Hill, Kent

www.bhfof.com

24th August - Sidmouth Regatta

Sidmouth, Devon

www.visitsidmouth.co.uk/sidmouth-events/red-arrows

25th August - CarFest South

Overton, Hampshire

www.carfest.org

30th August to 1st September - Bournemouth Air Festival

Bournemouth, Dorset

www.bournemouthair.co.uk