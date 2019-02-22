A Southsea grandad who was always in the mood for dancing at Route 66 nightclub in 1997

As the spotlight darted around a nightclub, Frank Sickling was spotted on the dance floor giving it his all.

His dancing feet led him to the Route 66 nightclub in Palmerston Road, Southsea, three times a week where it wasn’t unusual for him to spend three hours grooving under the lights.

And at the age of 82, the street cred of this grandfather of all dancers was unparalleled.

‘I’ve always loved dancing,’ said Frank, of Osborne Road, who served in the Royal Army Medical Corps in the Middle East during the Second World War.

‘The other people at the club don’t seem to mind me being there. I do occasionally tumble a bit but people catch me.’

Frank, who ran a disco in Uganda, Africa, in the 1950s, used to enjoy dancing with his wife Kathleen, who died a year previously. But he was more than happy to alter his dancing style to whatever music happened to be playing at Route 66. Manager Simon Staley said: ‘If only more old people could be like him.

‘He's a lovely old man who doesn’t have a care in the world.’