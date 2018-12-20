Chelsea pensioners visit Gosport army base for the last time in 1988

Soldiers at a Gosport army base hosted the last visit by Old Comrades to their historic barracks.

Two Chelsea pensioners had spent the week with 20 Maritime Regiment at St George’s barracks.

The visit by Old Comrades was traditional at the base – but it will be the last because the regiment was moving to Marchwood in 1989.

Bud Flann

agan, 71, and Sid Fuller, 81, were both veterans of the Royal Army Service Corps, the forerunners of the Royal Corps of Transport.

They had visited HMS Victory, HMS Bristol, the D-Day Museum and the base at Marchwood. They were given a guided tour of HMS Warrior and their week would end with the Sergeants’ Mess Christmas party.