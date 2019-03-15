Clanfield’s Crufts veteran finally wins in 2000

It’s said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but Spencer the Dobermann had finally learnt what it felt like to be a winner at Crufts after seven years of trying.

Owner Ernest Monnery, pictured with Spencer, was chuffed that during Spencer’s last Crufts appearance he had come first in his class.

Mr Monnery, from Clanfield, said: ‘This year we finally did it. Spencer is quite well known around Clanfield because he is such a character.’

Spencer – whose Kennel Club name was Davway Tropical Storm – was just one of the 25,000 dogs managing to qualify for Crufts in 2000.