Copnor’s dancing boy lands in the London Palladium’s spotlight in 1996

Sonny Hymas was set to fulfil the distant dreams of many a budding young actor – at the tender age of 12.

For Sonny’s nifty dancing feet and powerful voice had landed him the opportunity to tread the boards of the legendary London Palladium.

After five gruelling auditions, the pupil at St Edmund’s School in Arundel Street beat off fierce competition for a part in the musical Oliver.

Sonny performed alongside Jim Dale as Fagin and Joe McGann as Bill Sykes. However, he was no stranger to the stage, as he had been performing since he was five years old.

Sonny said: ‘I don't really get scared anymore because I have been on stage for so long now.

‘I still get a bit nervous but now it is fun as well and I can enjoy it.’

Sonny, of Binsteed Road, Copnor, had begun a punishing schedule of rehearsals which involved cramming in homework on the train to London. And once performances began, he wouldn’t arrive home in Portsmouth until close to midnight each night, yet he was expected at school on time.

But Sonny insisted he could handle the tough regime.

He said: ‘You just accept it as part of the job, and I really don’t think I will get too tired.’