Famous Portsmouth outfitters closed after 95 years in 1994

A Portsmouth shop which counted Madonna among its customers was to close after nearly 100 years.

The outfitters Vollers, based in Kingston Road, opened in 1899. The shop had been run by four generations.

Owner Ian Voller blamed the city council for the firm’s closure. He claimed the building of Cascades and out-of-town shopping centres had destroyed trade in the North End area.

‘I believe this sounds the death-knell for this part of town and another step towards Portsmouth becoming a ghost city,’ he said.

Five years short of its 100th birthday, the firm started by his great-grandparents closed. However, Ian and his wife vowed to carry on manufacturing and exporting garments to Hollywood.