How a Titchfield baby created medical history in 1987

A Titchfield mother had made medical history by giving birth to Britain’s first test tube baby from an anonymous donor’s ‘gift’ egg.

Clare Lloyd-Henry weighed in at a healthy 7lbs at Bristol Maternity Hospital – to the delight of her parents Donna, 30, and Paul, 32, of Fairacre Rise.

It was only the second time in the world a baby had been born by In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), which uses a donated egg from an anonymous woman.

Details surrounding the blue-eyed girl’s birth on August 21 were kept secret when the couple decided to attend a press conference in a bid to publicise the need for donors.

Clare’s birth marked the end of five years of heartbreak for the couple, for Donna suffered premature menopause which meant she couldn’t produce eggs.

The birth was achieved by Bristol University, who were leading IVF research. It was seen as a major breakthrough because a non-genetically derived egg was involved.

And it brought hope for Britain's 275,000 infertile couples.