Perhaps one of the most popular players for Pompey in modern times was Alan Biley. He signed from Everton, for whom he only played 16 games and scored three goals before Pompey manager Bobby Campbell paid £125,000 for the personable Biley in 1982.

Within 20 minutes of his debut he scored his first goal in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

Left is April Shaw and Julieanne Richardson who assisted with the counting of the petition signatures.

He then scored a hat-trick against Third Division leaders Lincoln City in early November.

By the end of the season, with the help of Biley’s 23 goals, Pompey were crowned champions.

The Pompey fans adored Biley with his Rod Stewart haircut and Denis Law cuff-holding, and it came as a shock when new manager Alan Ball did not have the same view as the fans.

To much sadness, Biley was sold to Brighton and Hove Albion in 1985.

Left to right are Martin Morrall, Mark Broad and Editor of the News Mr H.A. Faircloth with signed petitions.

One of the greatest games I ever saw at Fratton Park was on December 22, 1984.

With 22,446 in the ground, Pompey were one nil down against Oxford with little time left when Alan scored in the final seconds.

Then the referee played time added on and, with the fans screaming, a corner kick came over and Alan was there to nod the ball in at the far post.

The pulsating fans cheered and the noise was incredible.

In 1977 Her Majesty The Queen visited the city and took part in a walkabout to meet her people.

No one left the ground because it was so overwhelming to score two goals in as many minutes and right on time.

Marvellous memories of Alan Biley.

n Back in 1982 the government was planning to implement a defence review which meant the drastic rundown of Portsmouth Dockyard and a great reduction in the surface fleet.

The Falklands War happened and The News took steps to, basically, save the navy.

The newspaper published petition forms which were signed by more than 134,000 people – the greatest number ever to support a petition launched in the city.

The editor, Mr H A Faircloth, along with promotion manager Martin Morrall and promotion assistant Mark Broad, drove a News delivery van to Downing Street to deliver the forms to the prime minister, below right.

Mr Faircloth was later informed by the government that the rundown of the ‘Yard had been halted and the defence review reconsidered.

Two of the News girls who assisted with the counting of the Keep the Fleet petition signatures were April Shaw, with the beaming smile, and Julieanne Richardson, below.

Are they still in the city, I wonder?

Always a warm welcome for Her Majesty

Apart from London, I can think of no other town or city that gives the Queen and the Royal Family such a marvellous welcome when they visit.

Perhaps the most adored and loved was Princess Diana who visited Portsmouth several times.

But the noisiest greeting is kept for The Queen who has been visiting the city since long before the Second World War when she and Princess Margaret accompanied their parents on many ceremonial occasions.

This photograph is from 1977 – the year of her Silver Jubilee – and Her Majesty was in the city for the Royal Naval Review at Spithead, but also took in a walkabout around the city to meet her people.

Does anyone recognise themselves –especially the youngster who is presenting The Queen with a gift?

Please do let me know.