NOSTALGIA: Bedhampton crossing as you’ve never seen it before

In the picture, above, we are at the junction of what was Bedhampton Road, in the foreground, and New Road. On the right is Bedhampton level crossing with the roof of the signal box above the fence. The horse and cart are emerging from New Road built in the days of Sir George Staunton of Leigh Park House fame.

To get to Farlington Sir George had to cross two level crossings, Stockheath and Bedhampton. So he had a road built from Stockheath Lane to Bedhampton Road running parallel with the railway. Although called New Road as it was a new road, I’ve been told it was named after a Mr New, the overseer of works.

The same scene on the corner of Bedhampton Road and New Road after the house was demolished. Picture: Barry Cox

As traffic increased this junction needed changing and, below, the house on the corner has gone and the junction is being widened. Later this became a T-junction with traffic heading for Havant passing over the level crossing having right of way.

In the late 1970s the junction was transformed allowing traffic from New Road right of way. Traffic heading to Havant had to wait until the road was clear before passing over the level crossing.

The signal box was decommissioned in June 1979 just after the continental barriers, as they were then called, replaced the old gates.