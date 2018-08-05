NOSTALGIA: Glimpse of life hidden on back of postcard

When looking at the postcard collections of regular correspondents Robert James or Barry Cox I do like to read the sentiments written on the back.

This is the reverse of a card sent on an April 15 – but we can’t make out the year – to an address in Epsom, Surrey.

Jack has written ‘Sunday’ on the card so I have assumed it was posted the same day.

During the reign of George V there were four Sunday, April 15s – in 1912, 1917, 1928 and 1934.

As can be seen it is filled with a couple’s sentiments. They appear to be called Jack and his wife Lou.

Jack seems to have been on leave as he writes, perhaps to a sister: ‘Dear Beat, A few lines in answer to your letter and card.

‘Sorry to say my leave is nearly over, not quite. Will drop you a line when I get back on board next week.’

His wife Lou wrote, in red: ‘Dear Beattie, we were sorry you could not come down for a day. Don’t forget to come to see us when you are on your holidays. Baby is getting on lovely now. Love from mother and tons from myself. Lou xx.’

Across the top she could just fit in: ‘Don’t forget the photo for Jack (one of each) I shall find mine has disappeared.’

I wonder who Jack was and, if it was 1912, whether he survived the war?

• I have captioned this photograph Landport Gate from the outside as that was where it was at the time the photograph was taken.

The gate was part of the old fortifications and the photographer would be standing on a bridge above a moat which is now inside the United Services Sports Ground – HMS Temeraire but filled in of course.

We are looking through the gate into the old town with soldiers parading in St George’ s Road.

The postcard caption says it was also known as St George’s Gate. It was the gate Lord Nelson passed through when he arrived in the town for the last time.

I have tried several times to be allowed in to take a ‘today’ shot without success unfortunately. Is there anyone in authority reading this who can get me entrance for five minutes?

• I have not been down to the Rock Gardens during the summer for ages so I do not know what they look like these days. But here is what greeted everyone in 1964, a very colourful scene indeed.

• Reports in The News suggest we might see scenes such this once again. The new owners hope to have the end of South Parade Pier available for fishing and for ferries to pick up from and drop off at the end of the pier just like this 1940s’ scene when the pier was a very busy place indeed.