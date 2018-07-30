NOSTALGIA: Hundreds of clippies replaced men who were called up

I know from the numbers of e-mails I receive how many of you like to try to see if you are in the photographs I publish, especially those featuring children.

Last week I published pictures of the Southsea miniature railway and Kevin Munks sent me some he found in his late grandmother’s possessions which, he thinks, were taken by his grandfather.

Children and their parents waiting for a train at Southsea station on the resort's miniature railway in 1964. Picture: Kevin Munk's Collection

Here we see children and their parents waiting on the platform of Southsea station at the miniature railway in 1964. All are smartly dressed. Is that you waiting for the train?

Another picture sent in response to those Children’s Corner photographs is this one of Gosport swimming pool in the 1960s.

Jackie Baynes, who e-mailed this photograph asks if anyone know when the pool was taken out of service?

• Following my mention of St Mary’s Workhouse last week local author and a man with a fountain of knowledge on boxing matters Andrew Fairley, sent me some information on boxer George Thomas Andrews always known as Harry.

The headstone of Harry Andrews one of Portsmouth's finest boxers. Picture: Andrew Fairley

Andrew says: '[The workhouse] was almost certainly where Portsmouth boxer Harry Andrews ended his days. He was then laid to rest in Milton Road Cemetery in an unmarked plot.

'I tracked down his last resting place and with the valued assistance of Gerry O'Brian of the Cemetery Service and stonemasons Rob and Graham of Alverstones we were able to have Harry's grave marked with a headstone.’

As you may know, Andrew wrote a superb book on local boxers titled Pompey’s Boxing Past and also had the memorial made and put up in Guildhall Square outside the Central Library.

He is currently researching yet another book on his favourite subject about which I am sure I will be writing as soon as it is published.

Following on from the pictures of Southseas Childrens Corner, this is Gosport swimming pool in the 1960s. Picture: Jackie Baynes

• During the First World War the shortage of men enabled women to take up jobs with Portsmouth Corporation Tramways.

Most were taken on a conductresses, later called clippies as they used to clip passengers tickets. Some were taken on in 1915 and by November 1917 some 71 per cent of the former motormen (drivers) had been called into the services so many more women were called on to assist with the running of trams.

In May 1918 it was agreed to employ women as drivers and six conductresses were trained to get behind the wheel.

In this staff photograph taken in the depot at Gladys Avenue, North End, we see many women and even more girls in uniform. I suspect that

this might be a joint photograph of girls from the Eastney depot as well. There are 154 women and just 24 men.