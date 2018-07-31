NOSTALGIA: King in Portsmouth as Victory opens to the public

Last Thursday I asked if anyone could tell me what the special occasion was in the second photograph, the one showing ships dressed overall alongside South Railway Jetty in Portsmouth dockyard.

I knew it must have been for something pretty special but could not fathom out just what it might have been.

As ever, you readers did not let me down because I received a brilliant reply from James Mardin telling me it was a ceremony for the opening of HMS Victory to the public.

James says: 'Between Erling Baldorf and myself, I think we have nailed it .

‘It was the visit on July 17, 1928, of King George V to open to the public HMS Victory.

‘He unveiled a plaque and also went on board HMAS Australia, the ship nearest the camera.

Pictured astern of HMS Nelson in 1928 is HMAS Canberra which had recently been commissioned.

‘The ship astern of her, also dressed overall, is HMAS Canberra and only just visible is the tip of the mast of HMS Nelson astern of her.'

When he went on board Australia the King was received with a royal guard and band.

He inspected the upper and main decks taking time to speak with a number of Australia's ship’s company.

In the third photograph we see the ship that was astern of the Australia in the first photograph, HMAS Canberra.

The old Quay Mill, at the bottom of South Street, Emsworth now home to the Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. Picture: Barry Cox Collection

She is astern of the Royal Navy battleship HMS Nelson again on the occasion of a visit by George V to Portsmouth dockyard on July 17, 1928.

The ships were dressed overall to commemorate the event and the King later went on board the recently-commissioned Canberra to inspect her ship's company. too

• And so to the somewhat forbidding picture of the old Quay Mill, Emsworth.

The old mill at the bottom of South Street, Emsworth is actually called Quay Mill and the 17th century building had fallen into decay by the 1960s.

In 1977 it was bought by the Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club which turned the eastern side of the building into an award-winning clubhouse.

In this photograph from the 1930s we can see a clinker-built boat on the mud at low tide against the promenade wall that passes around Slipper Mill Pond.

